Former teacher writes book about Jackson schools

Chelsea Tornetto's last day of teaching world geography at Jackson's Russell Hawkins Junior High School in June was also the first day of her new career as a full-time author.

She recently self-published a children's picture book all about Jackson schools and the district where she taught for 17 years.

The book, "Jackson: A Celebration of Our Schools", shows Jackson students experiencing moments from their first day of kindergarten through high school graduation.

Tornetto said she had wanted to be a writer since she was her students' age. She said she started writing "seriously" in 2017.

Her first book was a vocabulary textbook published by Scholastic in 2018. In 2022, she had her first two children's picture books published, the first titled "God Made You Too" and the second, "Gardens Are For Growing" featured Tornetto's husband and daughter as characters.

Tornetto said "little rhymes and poems" often come to her, and that's how the idea for a book about her years teaching at Jackson schools struck her, and she wrote it down. She said her husband encouraged her to show the book to Scott Smith, superintendent of Jackson School District.

Every year, the district chooses a book to give each kindergartner, and when Smith heard about Tornetto's book, he said it was a "great idea" and chose it for the 2023-24 school year.

"We're really proud of the book, and I think Mrs. Tornetto has been able to take her talents and help us highlight our district for students," Smith said. "I think it'll become a collectible, something that all of our students will want, and parents will want for their kids, no matter what grades they're in."

Smith said Tornetto's book succeeds in showing the district's "portrait of a graduate".