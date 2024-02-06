Former SEMO regent Pollack remembered as gracious, humble

This story is updated.
Area leaders were effusive in their praise Tuesday for Cape Girardeau native Sydney Pollack, a retired businessman and community leader, who died Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 93.
"Sydney and I went to Cape Central High together and we'd been corresponding by mail a lot lately," said retired U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr.
Limbaugh recalled Pollock as bright, laid back and having many friends.
"Years ago, Syd convinced his father, who owned Pollack Hide and Fur Company, to branch out into pre-fab steel and the family did extremely well as steel wholesalers," Limbaugh said.
In 1949, the Pollack family's move into steel and scrap metal was a timely and savvy business decision in post-World War II America.
"A delightful guy, he and (wife) Marilyn are good people," Limbaugh added.
"Sydney was a great friend to my parents and to our family," said former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.
"(Pollack's) entire personality was characterized by humility," he added.
"Sydney was a scholar, widely read and had a huge library," Kinder continued.
"His was a cherished friendship of mine (and) we've lost a truly great man," he said, adding the Kinder family stayed in touch when Pollack and his wife moved to Memphis more than 30 years ago.
Kinder also noted Pollack's devotion to his faith.
Pollack was president of the now-closed B'Nai Israel synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
He also headed the Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas released a statement which reads, in part:
"We were saddened when we heard the news of Mr. Pollack's passing. He served on the University's Board of Regents for six years, from 1979 to 1985, and was the Board president during his last four years of service. In addition to his leadership and service, Mr. Pollack was also a member of the President’s Council, the highest level of recognition for University donors. He has a lasting legacy at Southeast because of his generous donation of land to support the building campaign in 1990 for what is now known as Robert A. Dempster Hall home to the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing."
Retired Southeast alumni director Jane Cooper Stacy recalled Pollack as a thoughtful man.
"Sydney did not take the ideas of others automatically, listened to all opinions first and then made up his own mind," Stacy recalled.
"I always felt (Pollack's) kindness and humanity," she added.
Musician Jerry Ford said he has known Pollack nearly his entire life, recalling the businessman and his wife attended many of Ford's orchestra appearances over the years.
"If I was performing somewhere, Sydney and Marilyn seemed to be there a lot," said Ford, making particular note of concerts staged at Cape Girardeau Country Club.
"A gracious man, an honest businessman, a pleasure to be around," he added.
Ford appended a coda to his remarks about Pollack, a father of four and grandfather of six, married for 70 years:
"We sure need more men like Syd these days," he opined.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.