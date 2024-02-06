Former SEMO regent Pollack remembered as gracious, humble

This story is updated.

Area leaders were effusive in their praise Tuesday for Cape Girardeau native Sydney Pollack, a retired businessman and community leader, who died Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 93.

"Sydney and I went to Cape Central High together and we'd been corresponding by mail a lot lately," said retired U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr.

Limbaugh recalled Pollock as bright, laid back and having many friends.

"Years ago, Syd convinced his father, who owned Pollack Hide and Fur Company, to branch out into pre-fab steel and the family did extremely well as steel wholesalers," Limbaugh said.

In 1949, the Pollack family's move into steel and scrap metal was a timely and savvy business decision in post-World War II America.

"A delightful guy, he and (wife) Marilyn are good people," Limbaugh added.

"Sydney was a great friend to my parents and to our family," said former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

Sydney Pollack

"(Pollack's) entire personality was characterized by humility," he added.

"Sydney was a scholar, widely read and had a huge library," Kinder continued.

"His was a cherished friendship of mine (and) we've lost a truly great man," he said, adding the Kinder family stayed in touch when Pollack and his wife moved to Memphis more than 30 years ago.