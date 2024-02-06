Former secretary of state launches 'Let America Vote' effort

ST. LOUIS -- Three months after losing his bid for the U.S. Senate, former Democratic Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander is launching an organization that's taking a new approach to fight what he calls voter suppression efforts.
Kander on Tuesday announced an organization called Let America Vote. A 27-member advisory board includes elected officials from across the country, communications leaders, and activists that include Martin Luther King III, the son of the slain civil-rights leader.
Kander said challenges to voter identification laws have typically come in the courts. He said Let America Vote takes a different approach, seeking to inform public opinion.
Kander is a former Army intelligence officer who was elected secretary of state in 2012. He lost in the 2016 Senate race to incumbent Republican Roy Blunt.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.