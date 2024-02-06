All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 23, 2020
Former Scott County sheriff filing ethics complaint against incumbent Drury
Former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is filing a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) against incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury. Both men are vying for the GOP nomination for sheriff in the Aug. 4 primary. In a news release dated Monday, Walter alleges Drury is “misusing county and taxpayer resources for his own personal and campaign gain and is violating Missouri’s campaign finance and conflict of interest laws.”...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rick Walter, Scott County sheriff (2005-2017)
Rick Walter, Scott County sheriff (2005-2017)Southeast Missourian file

Former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is filing a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) against incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury. Both men are vying for the GOP nomination for sheriff in the Aug. 4 primary.

In a news release dated Monday, Walter alleges Drury is “misusing county and taxpayer resources for his own personal and campaign gain and is violating Missouri’s campaign finance and conflict of interest laws.”

At issue is a statement issued by Drury on Friday in response to an inquiry by the Southeast Missourian about a VJ1 drone purchased for use by the sheriff’s department in search-and-rescue missions. A reported $30,000 was raised in large measure to buy the high definition drone in memory of Zackary Johnston, a 23-year-old Scott County man who fell through the ice off County Road 303 on Jan. 20, 2016, and who died later of hypothermia.

Wes Drury, Scott County sheriff (2017-present)
Wes Drury, Scott County sheriff (2017-present)Southeast Missourian file

Johnston’s father, Jim, recently confronted Drury about the whereabouts of the drone, which reportedly had been damaged in December. Johnston’s mother, Marsha, posted on Facebook it was “beyond disrespectful” for her family not to be informed of the drone’s status since community fundraising was done to memorialize her son.

Drury’s statement accused Walter, who was in office at the time the drone was given to the department, of financial mismanagement of some of the donated funds.

Drury said “nearly $6,000 (in drone program money) appears to be missing under the previous administration.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The incumbent also alleges three computers, including those of Walter and his secretary, were “wiped, cleaned and taken from the Scott County Sheriff’s office” before Drury took office.

In his counter statement, Walter does not specifically address Drury’s allegations but claims the incumbent is “trying to deflect attention from the fact that the Sheriff has destroyed a very expensive (donated) drone.”

Walter further charges Drury with “using the Sheriff Department’s social media accounts and resources to attack Walter and to promote Drury’s campaign.”

Walter had served as Scott County’s chief law enforcement official for 12 years until Drury defeated him by a 55% to 45% margin in November 2016.

In his letter, Walter asks the MEC to investigate Drury’s “behavior and to take any and all legal action available” to prevent what the challenger calls the “misuse” of taxpayer resources.

MEC executive director Liz Ziegler said she is not permitted to comment about specific complaints.

Complaints filed against candidates within 60 days before an election must be investigated and presented to the commission within 15 business days, she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy