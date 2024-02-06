Former Scott County deputy sheriff Brandon Cook has been sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Judge Benjamin Lewis previously considered a term of probation instead of a sentence.
A jury found Cook, 32, guilty of statutory sodomy June 10. He was arrested May 10, 2018, on allegations he had oral sex with a 16-year-old boy in his patrol car while in uniform.
The jury suggested a two-year sentence. However, Judge Lewis continued the case to consider a term of probation instead. Cook was released on bail until formal sentencing.
Judge Lewis later sentenced Cook to a two-year prison term July 26.
According to court records, a lawyer on behalf of Cook filed an appeal of the sentence Aug. 5.
Cook currently resides at Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Earlier, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian, Scott County paid the boy's family $175,000 to settle a lawsuit over the matter.
Two other Missouri police departments had previously fired Cook — Caruthersville and Hayti. Former Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins urged Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury not to hire Cook. Cummins warned Drury he once saw Cook plant evidence at a traffic stop around May 2017 when Cook was a Scott City officer.