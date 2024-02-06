Former Scott County deputy sheriff Brandon Cook has been sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Judge Benjamin Lewis previously considered a term of probation instead of a sentence.

A jury found Cook, 32, guilty of statutory sodomy June 10. He was arrested May 10, 2018, on allegations he had oral sex with a 16-year-old boy in his patrol car while in uniform.

The jury suggested a two-year sentence. However, Judge Lewis continued the case to consider a term of probation instead. Cook was released on bail until formal sentencing.