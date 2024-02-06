Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes

Hoehn recalled a conservation with Sutterer at an event at the Perryville Square in June a few years before running for office. Sutterer let Hoehn know he was thinking of retiring as commissioner and was looking for others.

“He had a lot of influence on me,” Hoehn said. “He was a heck of a guy, and he’ll be terribly missed.”

Perry County Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer knew Sutterer prior to them both serving time together as commissioners.

“I got to know him pretty good during my time as commissioner. He was very knowledgeable, not afraid to speak his mind,” Sauer said. “He is going to be missed by many in this community.”

Sutterer was first elected in November 2008. He collected 1,340 votes in an August primary that year, defeating incumbent Edwin W. Stueve, Jr. in August primary and later was unopposed in the November general election.

In November 2012, Sutterer was unopposed and in 2016 he won a three-way Republican primary with more than 66% of the vote before earning another term as he was unopposed in the November 2016 election.

“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of former District 2 Associate Commissioner Jim Sutterer,” according to a Facebook post Sept. 26 on the Perry County Government page. “A veteran who served the folks of Perry County from 2009 to 2020 with an unmatched grit and determination. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Velma, his children, grandchildren and the rest of his family who cherished him. Jim was a friend to many, and a light to us all and we will remember our professional and personal times shared with him with fondness.”