All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 27, 2024

Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes

Former Perry County Commissioner James "Jim" Sutterer, who served from 2009-2021, passed away on Sept. 25. Known for his expertise and dedication, Sutterer leaves behind a legacy of service and friendship.

Daniel Winningham avatar
Daniel Winningham
James "Jim" Sutterer
James "Jim" SuttererCourtesy Facebook

A longtime elected official in Perry County died Sept. 25.

Former Perry County Commissioner James “Jim” Sutterer, 75, passed away earlier this week. Sutterer served three consecutive four-year terms as a commissioner in Perry County, from 2009-2021.

“Jim’s knowledge of heavy equipment and his experience working at the local quarry was a big, big asset to Perry County,” Perry County District 1 commissioner Jay Wengert said.

Wengert, asked what he’ll miss about Sutterer, responded that it is “his smile and twinkle in his eye".

For many years, Sutterer was employed by Perry County Stone, a quarry on Highway 51, north of Perryville.

“He was very proud veteran,” Wengert said. “I’m gonna miss my friend.”

“When he retired, I ran for his spot,” Perry County District 2 commissioner Keith Hoehn said Thursday afternoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hoehn recalled a conservation with Sutterer at an event at the Perryville Square in June a few years before running for office. Sutterer let Hoehn know he was thinking of retiring as commissioner and was looking for others.

“He had a lot of influence on me,” Hoehn said. “He was a heck of a guy, and he’ll be terribly missed.”

Perry County Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer knew Sutterer prior to them both serving time together as commissioners.

“I got to know him pretty good during my time as commissioner. He was very knowledgeable, not afraid to speak his mind,” Sauer said. “He is going to be missed by many in this community.”

Sutterer was first elected in November 2008. He collected 1,340 votes in an August primary that year, defeating incumbent Edwin W. Stueve, Jr. in August primary and later was unopposed in the November general election.

In November 2012, Sutterer was unopposed and in 2016 he won a three-way Republican primary with more than 66% of the vote before earning another term as he was unopposed in the November 2016 election.

“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of former District 2 Associate Commissioner Jim Sutterer,” according to a Facebook post Sept. 26 on the Perry County Government page. “A veteran who served the folks of Perry County from 2009 to 2020 with an unmatched grit and determination. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Velma, his children, grandchildren and the rest of his family who cherished him. Jim was a friend to many, and a light to us all and we will remember our professional and personal times shared with him with fondness.”

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy