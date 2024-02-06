The former city clerk of Parma, Missouri, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Bootheel town of 713.

Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626 to the city and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She received a suspended execution of sentence, meaning she will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.

A 2020 audit by State Auditor Nicole Galloway determined that more than $115,000 was taken fraudulently over a four-year period from Parma through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. The audit also found that the officials primarily responsible for Parma's financial matters — Frye and former Mayor Tyus Byrd — falsified meeting minutes and financial reports to conceal the fraud. Byrd also was charged with stealing and is awaiting trial, as is former city water supervisor David L. Thatch.

"In the course of our audit, we found a blatant pattern of corruption and cover-up that cost the citizens of Parma more than $115,000," Galloway said. "As we've proven time and again, audits are an indispensable tool to uncover fraud, corruption and mismanagement. My office will continue to work with law enforcement on the other charges in this case to pursue justice for local taxpayers."

Since 2015, audits by Galloway's office have resulted in 81 criminal charges against public officials who betrayed the public trust.