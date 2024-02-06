Former New Madrid resident will co-star on 'Chicago Fire'

New Madrid, Missouri, native Shayla Day will co-star on season 10 episode 7 of the NBC television show "Chicago Fire." The episode is set to air early November.

A former NMCC basketball standout, Day went on to play basketball at Ole Miss and graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. She then attended Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois, where she obtained an MBA. Day has studied acting at Vagabond School of the Arts in Chicago as well as received training from actor Max Arciniega (Krazy-8 from "Breaking Bad"), actress Robyn Coffin ("Chicago Fire"), and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson.