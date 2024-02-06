Former MLB player Kerry Robinson appointed to SEMO Board

A former professional baseball player and SEMO alum, Robinson played baseball as a Redhawk and earned his Bachelor of Arts in general studies — sports management in 1996. He played professional baseball from 1998 to 2006 for five Major League Baseball teams, including the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, and has served as a scout for the Cardinals since 2010. After his professional baseball career, Robinson was a financial adviser and is currently a licensed real estate agent.

Robinson said he is honored to serve on the board of governors.

"It's not something I ever aspired to when I was kid or a student in these halls, but I'll try to do my best to serve Southeast Missouri State in a quality business fashion and never embarrass the university," Robinson said. "I was asked to serve, so I'm ready to step up to the challenge."