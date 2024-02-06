All sections
NewsSeptember 26, 2023

Former MLB player Kerry Robinson appointed to SEMO Board

Former Major League Baseball player Kerry Robinson was sworn in as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University board of governors Friday, Sept. 22. Robinson was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 3, with a term expiring Jan. 1, 2030. He was sworn in by Senior District Judge Steven Limbaugh Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri...

Danny Walter
Former Major League Baseball player Kerry Robinson was sworn in as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday, Sept. 22.
Danny Walter

Former Major League Baseball player Kerry Robinson was sworn in as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University board of governors Friday, Sept. 22.

Robinson was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 3, with a term expiring Jan. 1, 2030. He was sworn in by Senior District Judge Steven Limbaugh Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

A former professional baseball player and SEMO alum, Robinson played baseball as a Redhawk and earned his Bachelor of Arts in general studies — sports management in 1996. He played professional baseball from 1998 to 2006 for five Major League Baseball teams, including the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, and has served as a scout for the Cardinals since 2010. After his professional baseball career, Robinson was a financial adviser and is currently a licensed real estate agent.

Robinson said he is honored to serve on the board of governors.

"It's not something I ever aspired to when I was kid or a student in these halls, but I'll try to do my best to serve Southeast Missouri State in a quality business fashion and never embarrass the university," Robinson said. "I was asked to serve, so I'm ready to step up to the challenge."

Local News
