Former Missouri professor owes $600K in lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A former professor at the University of Missouri in Columbia has been ordered to pay the university system $600,000 in damages in an intellectual-property lawsuit.

A jury decided Wednesday that Galen Suppes violated his contract with the University of Missouri System and had been working in competition against the system, the Columbia Missourian reported.

The system's board of curators sued Suppes in 2009, alleging the former chemical-engineering professor had filed for patents on inventions and assigned rights to outside entities without approval.

Suppes developed technology that converts glycerin to acetol, propylene glycol and antifreeze. He licensed the technology to the Mid-America Research and Development foundation in 2005 through Renewable Alternatives, a company he started in 2002.

The former professor breached his contract with the university by assigning the exclusive rights to the technology to his company rather than the university, said Russell Jones, an attorney for the University of Missouri System.