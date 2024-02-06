Former Jefferson principal Leigh Ragsdale organizing teachers retreat

"Then I am in a teacher group and here was a post, and it hurt my heart. It was like, 'How many of you are now on medication because of the stress and anxiety?' Girl, there was like, 978 comments on that post, saying, 'Me,' 'I'm on antidepressants,' 'I'm on anti anxiety medication,' 'I'm self medication,' 'I'm drinking,' 'I'm not sleeping. I'm taking sleep aides,' 'I'm seeking counseling and therapy,'" Ragsdale said.

She said this post made her realize thousands of kids were being taught by teachers who aren't well, and she wanted to do something to help. It caused her to create the Cheers 2 Teachers group, which has grown to over 3000 educators from all over the world in three months.

Ragsdale said the group is a community aiming to have teachers support, uplift and celebrate each other.

"We can't just talk about teacher wellness. We can't talk about teacher trauma. We can't talk about self care. We can't just keep piling on more and more on teachers' plates. We gotta start taking off of their plates, but we can do that through action. Through this retreat, it will be a living, breathing experience, that my hope and goal is for it to last with them forever," she said.

The retreat will run Nov. 7 through Nov. 9 at the Old Kinderhook Resort near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camdenton, Missouri. More information about the retreat can be found at leighmragsdale.com/2021-retreat.