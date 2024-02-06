Former Jackson restaurant owner moves holiday meals to Elks Lodge

For the fourth year, Ron Cook will hold Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, but in a new location, he announced Thursday.

"We've outgrown having our events at Stooges and now with the help of the Jackson Elks letting us use their basement hall, we can now go from feeding 65 people at each seating up to 250 people at one time," Cook said.

In 2015, Stooges held its first free meal event on Christmas, which Cook previously told the Southeast Missourian had been a longtime desire.

"I wanted it for those having no place to go or maybe down on their luck financially," Cook had said. "Loneliness hurts every bit as much as not having the money on Christmas."

Cook later expanded the event to include Thanksgiving, and in 2017, fed 125 people at that event.

When Cook announced plans to sell Stooges earlier this year, he'd said he wanted to keep the event going.

In Thursday's announcement, Cook said he and his friends will provide holiday meals for anyone needing a place to go during the holidays -- "it doesn't matter the reason, whether financial or just not wanting to stay home alone or cook a meal for just a few people," he said.