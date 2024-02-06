All sections
October 17, 2017

Former Jackson city administrator Carl Talley dies

Carl Talley, who served as Jackson's city administrator from 1972 to 1994, died Saturday. He was 81. Talley began his career with the city of Jackson as an employee in the street department in 1956. He worked at the power plant, and was assistant utility superintendent, then utility superintendent...

Marybeth Niederkorn
Marybeth Niederkorn
Jackson alderman Paul Sander, left, and Jackson city administrator Carl Talley discuss a matter during a board of aldermen meeting in 1991. Talley died Saturday at age 81.
Jackson alderman Paul Sander, left, and Jackson city administrator Carl Talley discuss a matter during a board of aldermen meeting in 1991. Talley died Saturday at age 81.Southeast Missourian archive

Carl Talley, who served as Jackson's city administrator from 1972 to 1994, died Saturday. He was 81.

Talley began his career with the city of Jackson as an employee in the street department in 1956. He worked at the power plant, and was assistant utility superintendent, then utility superintendent.

In 1972, under Jackson Mayor Paul Leonard, Talley became city administrator. He retired in 1994 and served as a consultant after his retirement.

"I had the pleasure of working under the administration of Mr. Talley for most of the years ... he served as city administrator," assistant city administrator Larry Koenig said in a statement Monday. "He came up through the ranks and probably knew all of the city's intricacies as well as anyone and, without a doubt, as administrator, had the best interests of the citizens of Jackson as one of his top priorities."

The city of Jackson grew during Talley's term from 4,000 to 10,000 residents.

U.S. 61, now Jackson Boulevard, was widened to five lanes through the city in 1990, under Talley.

His tenure as city administrator included mayors Charlton "Cotton" Meyer and Paul Sander.

From 1995 to 1997, Talley served on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority.

In 2002, Talley was honored with the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award for his dedication to Jackson.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, three children, three grandchildren and a sister.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

