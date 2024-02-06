All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2022

Former home of Broadway Theatre set for demolition in coming months

A long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday. The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed the scaffolding from the facade of the building...

Beau Nations
The former Broadway Theatre, 805 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, as seen Wednesday after scaffolding was removed from the facade of the building. The structure is set to be demolished in the coming months after an engineering firm prepares a demolition package.
The former Broadway Theatre, 805 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, as seen Wednesday after scaffolding was removed from the facade of the building. The structure is set to be demolished in the coming months after an engineering firm prepares a demolition package.Beau Nations

A long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday.

The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed the scaffolding from the facade of the building.

Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the city, said an engineering firm is currently putting together a demolition package. The first step in that process is to survey the structure.

"Once the engineering firm gets us the demolition package, it will detail the job to tear it down safely with respect to the adjacent building, Broadway and infrastructure. Then we will put the project out to bid," Brennan said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As the scaffolding was removed, a portion of Broadway was closed off. The building caught fire in March 2021, damaging its roof and facade.

The city-imposed deadline for repair was March 12, after a 45-day extension was granted to the owners. In April, Brennan said the City of Cape Girardeau was communicating with the building owners as they tried to raise funds to save it. According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, the cost for repairing the facade and roof could total $1 million, and the cost to stabilize the structure could range between $150,000 and $300,000.

The building is one of 28 properties listed on Cape Girardeau's condemnation list.

The theater opened in 1921 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015.

It is planned to be demolished in the summer months.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy