Former home of Broadway Theatre set for demolition in coming months

A long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday.

The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed the scaffolding from the facade of the building.

Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the city, said an engineering firm is currently putting together a demolition package. The first step in that process is to survey the structure.

"Once the engineering firm gets us the demolition package, it will detail the job to tear it down safely with respect to the adjacent building, Broadway and infrastructure. Then we will put the project out to bid," Brennan said.