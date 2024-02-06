Former governor nominee and party chair Betty Hearnes dies

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Former political powerhouse and Southeast Missouri trailblazer Betty Hearnes died Thursday, Dec. 14. She was 96 years old.

Hearnes, a longtime Charleston, Missouri, resident, was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1979 and reelected four times. In 1987, she was elected chairwoman of the Missouri Democratic Party. In 1988, she was the Democratic nominee for governor of Missouri following an overwhelming victory in the Democratic primary. She lost to John Ashcroft in a bid to become the state’s first woman governor. She was formerly a teacher, a leader within the Missouri Baptist Convention and was known to sing at important events. She was also a supporter of the arts.

Betty Hearnes was the wife of Democrat Warren Eastman Hearnes, the 46th governor of Missouri, who served in that capacity from 1965 to 1973. They were married from 1947 until the time of his death in 2009.

In a release issued by the state organization, “The Missouri Democratic Party is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former First Lady Betty Cooper Hearnes, a devoted public servant and Democratic Party leader.”

In the release, Jean Carnahan said, “There’s no first lady of Missouri that I admired more than Betty Hearnes. Her do-it-all, have-fun and never-give-up attitude served her well throughout her extraordinary life of service to her community and state.”

Gracia Backer, a former state representative and personal friend of Betty Hearnes called the former first lady “the epitome of a public servant,” she was quoted as saying in the release from the party. “Betty never stopped serving the people of this state.”

Locally, Hearnes was admired for not just politics, but her musical roles in the community, particularly in the church.

“She led a good life — a very, very productive life,” Hearnes’ longtime friend and Mississippi County Clerk Hubert “Junior” DeLay Jr. said. “Her life is definitely one to be celebrated.”

DeLay said he and Hearnes have so many memories, it’s hard to pick a favorite.

Betty Hearnes, right, accompanies her husband, former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, at the Sikeston, Missouri, municipal airport upon their return to Charleston, Missouri, after he left office in January 1973. Betty Hearnes passed away Thursday, Dec. 14. (Gordon McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

“Who could have experienced what she has gone through in her life — serving as first lady of Missouri, running for governor, and she was a very effective state representative?” DeLay said. “She was the first lady of Charleston for many, many years. I hope she’s remembered for all she has done for the community of Charleston, the county of Mississippi and state of Missouri. We loved her so much.”

Betty Hearnes was born July 24, 1927, in Brinkley, Arkansas, to the Rev. Allen Britten Cooper and May Lawrence Cooper. She moved with her family to Charleston in 1932, where her father became pastor of First Baptist Church.

Longtime friend Terry A. Parker of Charleston, who also serves as coroner in Mississippi County, said Hearnes was always “ready to go to bat for the underdog.”