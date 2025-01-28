Former Ward 5 Cape Girardeau City Councilman Rhett Pierce was granted another extension Friday, Jan. 24, to file pre-trial motions in his federal case.

Pierce was arrested by state law enforcement on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of drug trafficking. Pierce was federally indicted Oct. 1 on one count of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pierce's defense counsel was granted a 45-day extension in the federal case Dec. 6. According to the Jan. 24 extension request, Pierce's defense counsel had been busy with emergency family matters and had to spend time away from work.