Former Ward 5 Cape Girardeau City Councilman Rhett Pierce was granted another extension Friday, Jan. 24, to file pre-trial motions in his federal case.
Pierce was arrested by state law enforcement on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of drug trafficking. Pierce was federally indicted Oct. 1 on one count of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pierce's defense counsel was granted a 45-day extension in the federal case Dec. 6. According to the Jan. 24 extension request, Pierce's defense counsel had been busy with emergency family matters and had to spend time away from work.
The request states the defense has completed the discovery process but has not decided regarding filing pre-trial motions. The document states Pierce's defense counsel sought a "short continuance" of three weeks until Thursday, Feb. 13, to file pre-trial motions.
United States Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni issued an order granting an extension to Pierce's defense counsel. The order states counsel has until Friday, March 7, to file any pre-trial motions.
Travis Noble and Michael F. Jones are listed at Pierce's defense attorneys, but court filings do not specify which lawyer made the request.
