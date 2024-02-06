Former City manager of Texarkana hired for same post in Cape

This story is updated.
Calling him a "perfect fit" for the job, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday the hiring of Kenneth Haskin as the municipality's next city manager.
Haskin, most recently the city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas, has spent his entire professional career in the Natural State.
"I am very excited to become part of the outstanding community of Cape Girardeau," Haskin told the Southeast Missourian when reached by telephone.
Haskin, a 1992 graduate of Henderson State University, earned a master's degree in public administration from Webster University in St. Louis.
"(Haskin) is a visionary leader and a great communicator," said Fox, who added Haskin "stood out" among the four finalists who came to Cape Girardeau for in-person interviews last week.
Haskin will appear at a news conference at noon Thursday in council chambers.
Married for 10 years, Haskin worked for the city of Texarkana since 2008, when he joined the city of nearly 30,000 as assistant city manager and director of economic development - becoming city manager in 2013 and resigning the position late last month.
Previous to his experience in city management, the former four-year letterman at inside linebacker for Henderson State worked as chief of staff for Pulaski County Circuit Court in Little Rock, Arkansas, from 2000 to 2008.
He has also worked as program director for the Boys and Girls Club of North Little Rock, Arkansas, from 1995 to 2000.
"My wife and I believe we have found the ideal community to live, work and enjoy life," he said, noting he is succeeding Scott Meyer, the longest municipal manager in Cape Girardeau history.
Meyer retires in June after 12 years in the post.
"I am well aware that I have some huge shoes to fill," Haskin said.
