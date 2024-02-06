Former City manager of Texarkana hired for same post in Cape

This story is updated.

Calling him a "perfect fit" for the job, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday the hiring of Kenneth Haskin as the municipality's next city manager.

Haskin, most recently the city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas, has spent his entire professional career in the Natural State.

"I am very excited to become part of the outstanding community of Cape Girardeau," Haskin told the Southeast Missourian when reached by telephone.

Haskin, a 1992 graduate of Henderson State University, earned a master's degree in public administration from Webster University in St. Louis.

"(Haskin) is a visionary leader and a great communicator," said Fox, who added Haskin "stood out" among the four finalists who came to Cape Girardeau for in-person interviews last week.

Haskin will appear at a news conference at noon Thursday in council chambers.