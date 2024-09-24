“I can think of nobody else more worthy of the designation, other than Harry Rediger of being called Mr. Cape Girardeau,” former Mayor Jay Knudtson said regarding the passing of his friend.

Former Cape Girardeau mayor, longtime JCPenney store manager and community volunteer Harry Rediger, 86, died Sunday, Sept. 22. He was also active in his faith community as he was a member of Centenary Methodist Church, where he served in various roles including Council chairman, Finance chairman, Staff-Parish chairman and treasurer.

Personal life

Rediger was a native of Seward, Nebraska, and worked for JCPenney in different states and managed the store in Cape Girardeau for 20 years.

Rediger and his late wife, Fran — who died at the age of 76 on Feb. 6, 2015 — had four children together.

Knudtson described their relationship as a “beautiful thing to watch.”

“What can't be forgotten here is the absolute love affair, the love story that Harry and Fran Rediger lived out in front of all of Cape Girardeau as he traversed through all of these leadership roles,” Knudtson said. “Every corner of this country needs to have a Harry and Fran Rediger. And if they do, they will be a shining community within this country.”

Harry Rediger and his wife, Fran. Fran Rediger died Feb. 6, 2015. Southeast Missourian file

Knudtson said Harry Rediger was not only committed to his family and community but also to his faith.

Former Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner echoed Knudtson’s thoughts toward Rediger.

“He loved his church and his God, he loved his family, and he loved community service,” Mehner said “You don't have to look very far at all in Cape or many of its leading organizations to try to find something that he didn't have a part of or didn't play a role in. He was an amazing one-of-a-kind kind of guy.”

Harry Rediger and John Mehner in 1993. Southeast Missourian file

Evolving relationship with Cape Girardeau community

He served as chairman of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, and was an active member of the university’s Booster Club, serving as president from 2005 to 2007. He served on the local Red Cross Board of Directors from 1979 to 1990, including a term as chairman from 1983 to 1984. He was a member and past president (1981) of Cape West Rotary, served on the Saint Francis Medical Center Board of Directors (chairman from 1997 to 2007), was a longtime board member of USBank from 1997 to 2018 and served on the local United Way Board of Directors, where he served for 19 years and was a three-time Campaign chairman.

He also served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission from 1989 to 2009 and served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education from 1995 to 1997.

Knudtson said when he came to Cape Girardeau from Minnesota he knew he needed to be involved with the community. He said he knew he wanted to be like Rediger when he saw him.

Knudtson said that when he was asked in 2001 whether he would consider running for mayor of Cape Girardeau, he said he wouldn’t if Rediger was going to.

Knudtson then recalled that Rediger called him and told him he wasn’t running.

“‘You're going to run for mayor and I'll be your treasurer’ (Rediger said to Knudtson). And I didn't have at that point a choice,” Knudtson said.