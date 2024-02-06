Former Cape man recalls horrors of Sept. 11, 2001

On Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Lee was going about a normal workday in an architectural firm about a half mile from the World Trade Center in New York City.

He saw the first jet slam into one of the Twin Towers. Then, the second.

In the next hours and days, he and his family would try to reconcile what they had seen and learned about the attacks.

Twenty years and a move to California later, the former Cape Girardeau resident spoke about his experience then and how events of that day continue to affect his life. (Lee's comments have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Southeast Missourian: Of that day, what are the things that you most remember, the things that seemed most important at the time or the little details that for some reason stuck in your mind?

Christopher Lee: What I most remember besides the event itself was that it was an average morning. There was nothing remarkable that happened or a hinted at what was to follow. Like most days I was preparing for a meeting and the moment we sat down to start the discussion I could see the first plane hit the first tower and the second followed soon thereafter -- it was the most surreal moment of my life. I remember a very audible gasp from colleagues in the office and everyone running to the perimeter of the building to watch it all unfold in front of us. Seeing the first tower fall is something I'll never be able to unsee.

SM: What was your instant reaction?

CL: As quickly as everything happened my immediate thoughts were one of uncertainty, vulnerability, and a fear like you can never imagine. My gut reaction was to let my family know that I was safe.