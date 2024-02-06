Former Cape Girardeau mayor named to transportation panel

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson was named by Cape Girardeau county commissioners Monday, June 5, to the technical planning committee of Southeast Missouri Planning Organization.

"During my eight years as mayor, I learned quickly how important transportation and road planning is," said Knudtson, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2010 and is First Missouri State Bank executive vice president. "We live in the greatest region in the country. Transportation planning and strategy are paramount to continued success."