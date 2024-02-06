All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 6, 2023
Former Cape Girardeau mayor named to transportation panel
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson was named by Cape Girardeau county commissioners Monday, June 5, to the technical planning committee of Southeast Missouri Planning Organization. "During my eight years as mayor, I learned quickly how important transportation and road planning is," said Knudtson, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2010 and is First Missouri State Bank executive vice president. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jay Knudtson
Jay Knudtson

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay B. Knudtson was named by Cape Girardeau county commissioners Monday, June 5, to the technical planning committee of Southeast Missouri Planning Organization.

"During my eight years as mayor, I learned quickly how important transportation and road planning is," said Knudtson, who served as mayor from 2002 to 2010 and is First Missouri State Bank executive vice president. "We live in the greatest region in the country. Transportation planning and strategy are paramount to continued success."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other action

  • Submitted monthly bills from Jackson's Penzel Construction for $203,396.90 and $252,416.62 were approved for continued renovation of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and expansion of the county jail, respectively. Penzel is general contractor for both projects, estimated for completion in 2024.
  • $26,871.42 was approved for a retaining wall at the rear of a new county parking lot in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Jackson, across from the county jail at 216 N. Missouri St. Three residences were razed to make way for the lot.
  • Commissioners renewed for one year a contract with Springfield, Missouri-based E.J. Rice Co. for an ongoing voter rolls project, as required by statute.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy