Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge

David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income -- promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid taxes.
Barklage, at the time the youngest elected official in Missouri upon his election to Cape Girardeau City Council at age 22 in 1984, was indicted in April for failing to report $443,633 in income from 2012 to 2014. According to the indictment, Barklage owed $151,843 in taxes.
"I take full responsibility for my actions and I intend to make full restitution," he said, according to a report in the Missouri Times online newspaper. "I am deeply grateful for the support of my family and friends and I apologize for any embarrassment my personal tax issues have caused for them. I am relieved to move toward the resolution of my personal tax matter."
During the time period covered by the indictment, the Missouri Times reported, Barklage was full owner of The Barklage Company and had a 50% ownership in another consulting company.
Additionally, Barklage, a 1979 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate who attended Central Methodist University and Southeast Missouri State University, did not report $30,000 for lobbying work and $122,580 from an independent media producer.
Sentencing is expected at a later date. Federal guidelines would permit probation in this case, according to the law firm representing Barklage, Wampler and Passanise.
The case was heard in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.