Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge

David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income -- promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid taxes.

Barklage, at the time the youngest elected official in Missouri upon his election to Cape Girardeau City Council at age 22 in 1984, was indicted in April for failing to report $443,633 in income from 2012 to 2014. According to the indictment, Barklage owed $151,843 in taxes.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and I intend to make full restitution," he said, according to a report in the Missouri Times online newspaper. "I am deeply grateful for the support of my family and friends and I apologize for any embarrassment my personal tax issues have caused for them. I am relieved to move toward the resolution of my personal tax matter."