Former astronaut Godwin honored at Cape County History Center

Former astronaut and Jackson native Linda Godwin spoke at the opening of an exhibit celebrating her career Thursday, May 18, at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.

Being honored as a Cape Girardeau County hero, Godwin spoke about her life growing up and going to school in Jackson, her career with NASA and being one of the few people to experience space travel.

Godwin said seeing the Earth from orbit gave her the perspective that "We're all a lot closer together than we think."

"It is a beautiful view," Godwin said. "We are the oasis of the solar system."

She said, growing up, it was sometimes hard to imagine a life outside of Jackson. She said she considered herself a "nerd" who liked math and science.

"But Jackson had a lot of those, so I never felt like too much of an outsider," Godwin said.

She said a benefit to being an astronaut is traveling around the world and talking to people, especially young people, who might be encouraged by her story. Godwin said, when she was young, she didn't see many women doing jobs in science, not to mention space travel.