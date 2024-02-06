On a warm, windy afternoon at the Great Planes Air Expo, area executives strolled between aircraft parked at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, talking with manufacturer and dealer representatives about the features and possibilities of corporate aircraft.

KCAC Aviation of Kansas City, Missouri, presented seven planes from manufacturers Cessna, Cirrus, Beechcraft, Piper and others, KCAC marketing director Mike Turner said.

“They run the gamut from business jets to propeller-powered aircraft,” Turner said.

“Our customers are busy executives who typically don’t have time to attend the big aviation shows,” Turner said. “We bring planes closer to them” with shows such as this one.

One yellow-and-black-striped turboprop plane from Quest Kodiak was designed as a “mission plane,” Turner said, with wide rubber wheels to operate on grass or gravel landing strips and a cargo pod under the fuselage.

Ed Buchheit looks into the cabin of a plane Wednesday during the Great Planes Air Expo at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. BEN MATTHEWS

What Turner called Cessna’s “entry-level” corporate jet, a white craft called the Citation M2, was parked nearby.

“It has a smaller fuselage, but it fills the corporate-jet role without being a much bigger plane,” Turner said.

A smaller cargo bay would hold luggage but not as much cargo as the mission plane, he said.

As the wind picked up, Turner said the weather at Cape Girardeau was better than the sales expo he had earlier in the day.

He said KCAC held an expo Wednesday morning at Springfield, Missouri, where it was raining and overcast.

Spectators look at aircraft Wednesday during the Great Planes Air Expo at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. BEN MATTHEWS

“This is much nicer,” he said.

Turner said they’ll move to St. Louis next for an expo today.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has hosted these shows before in the eight years KCAC has held shows across the upper Midwest, Turner said.

“It seems to be a very good location for us,” Turner said.