JEFFERSON CITY — By the time Jesse Fernandez turned 18, the federal government had paid out thousands of dollars in Social Security survivor's benefits because of the death of his mother. But Jesse's bank account was empty.

The money had all been used by Missouri's foster care system or relatives responsible for his care.

"I was shocked," said Jason White, a foster parent to Fernandez.

"Those dollars are a big deal," he continued. "Had they been saved, or a chunk of it saved, he'd have money for a car and a first-time apartment."

For decades, states have routinely applied for Social Security survivor and disability benefits on behalf of foster children and then used that money to help cover the costs of foster care services. The tactic has saved states from having to spend millions of their own tax dollars on foster care programs.

Brenda Keith, right, and her foster daughter, Alexus, pose for a photo March 21, 2022, in Mansfield. States have for decades been using foster children's federal Social Security benefits to help cover the costs of state services. The practice has saved states millions of dollars. But that's beginning to change in some states under pressure from child advocates who contend it is immoral and detrimental to kids. Brenda Keith via AP

But that's beginning to change under pressure from child advocates who contend the practice is both immoral and detrimental to foster children because it exhausts funds that could have helped them transition to adulthood.

More than a dozen states have made at least some sort of revisions to the practice since Maryland became the first to do so in 2018. Colorado became the latest in April when it enacted a law establishing a foster children's list of rights, which stipulates that any benefits be used for their "individual needs."

Similar measures have been proposed this year in numerous states as part of an "incredible explosion of reform efforts," said Amy Harfeld, national policy director for the Children's Advocacy Institute at the University of San Diego School of Law.

But change doesn't always come easy.

Missouri legislation that advocates touted as a national model failed to receive final approval Friday, despite previously passing both chambers. Supporters pointed to gridlock in the Republican-led Legislature and concerns about an unrelated child-custody amendment attached to the bill.

Both chambers of the Democratic-led Maine Legislature also approved a measure last month that would have prohibited the state from using foster children's federal survivor benefits to reimburse its costs for foster care services. But the legislation failed to reach the governor's desk because lawmakers weren't able to allocate the nearly $1.8 million necessary to compensate for the proposed change.

"There is a strong and growing interest to implement reforms," said Meg Dygert, staff leader of the National Association of Public Child Welfare Administrators.