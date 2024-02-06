Foot travel welcome: Herpetologist hangout at Snake Road

As animals began to make their seasonal migrations, this year at Snake Road in Wolf Lake, Illinois, a parallel grand migration took place.

Herpetology enthusiasts across the country traveled from states as far as North Carolina, Florida, Colorado, Michigan, and Texas for a weekend-long camping trip in LaRue-Pine Hills with their eyes on the lookout for animal activity.

Since 1972, the Forest Service has closed the 2.5-mile stretch of road from March 15 to May 15 and September 1 to October 30 to allow for the safe migration of reptile and amphibian species traveling between the area's low, swampy summer feeding grounds in the west and its elevated, limestone bluffs in the east.

Denver businessman and Colorado Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation co-chairman Tim Warfel helped organize the cross-country meetup via the North American Field Herping Association group on Facebook. Warfel is an admin in the group, which has nearly 20,000 members.

Montreat College herpetologist Joshua Holbrook steps onto Snake Road on Oct. 5 in Wolf Lake, Illinois. The Forest Service closes the road twice a year to accommodate snake migration patterns.

"I have a fantastic group of friends that I just enjoy being with all over the globe," Warfel said.

"There's just this deep camaraderie that we all just have; this shared love of not just reptiles and amphibians, but nature. And that's the way we grew up."

Migrating to animal migration sites is a hobby for Warfel, who estimated he spends at least 25 weekends a year on herpetological expeditions.

Most recently, Warfel's animal adventures have taken him to Vietnam with his friend, Matt Cage, and to Washington state, where he completed his goal of seeing every species of venomous snake in North America while visiting an acquaintance he first met on Snake Road. Other trips have taken him to China and western Europe.

As the campground of "herpers" stirs to life, hearty laughter begins breathing a natural excitement into the quiet morning. Small, individual conversations at tents quickly intertwine into a group discussion of storied sightings of rare species.

If their shared love of nature is not evident from their excited conversations, it certainly is from their collective experience.