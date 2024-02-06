Fonn-owned A Child's Journey set to close at end of week

Parents of nearly three dozen children are scrambling to find new child care providers after learning Monday the Cape Girardeau day care center their children were attending will close later this week.

“In desperate search of child care for a two-year-old ASAP and an infant for mid-July,” one mother posted Monday morning on her Facebook account. “Seeing if anyone can work a miracle out there.”

Staff members at A Child’s Journey Learning Academy, 3037 Lexington Ave., were reportedly “shocked” when they heard over the past couple of days Friday would be the day care center’s last day of operation.

The business is owned by Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn. Two other Cape Girardeau businesses owned by Fonn — The Bar, 117 Themis St., and Chocolate Works, 411 Broadway — closed earlier this month. Another Fonn-owned business, Stevie’s Steakburger at 600 Broadway, closed in 2018.

According to a member of the day care center’s staff, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the decision to close the day care center was not related to the closing of the other businesses.

“Our director resigned and he (Fonn) said to let parents know we would be closing this week,” she said, adding all eight employees of at the day care facility are looking for new jobs.