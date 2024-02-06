POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The Poplar Bluff School District is continuing to take steps to ensure the safety of its students following the death of an Early Childhood student. Feb. 1, a wall-mounted table fell and struck 4-year-old Bradley Sullivan.

The wall-mounted tables were removed from the Early Childhood Center after the district's property and liability insurance provider, Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC), finished its on-site investigation earlier this month.

During the on-site investigation by MUSIC, superintendent Scott Dill said the tables locked and "didn't budge."

No explanation has been found as to why the wall-mounted table fell and is being described as a "tragic accident."

MUSIC also completes assessments of the district's buildings on a regular basis "with a fine-tooth comb," Dill said, to address any issues.

Recently-installed chains are seen hanging over wall-mounted tables at O'Neal Elementary School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, as a precaution following the death of a student at the Early Childhood Center. Brian Rosener ~ Daily American Republic

According to officials, the last time the tables were used was during the building's Thanksgiving dinner.

The Early Childhood Center and O'Neal Elementary used the exact same type of tables, made by the same manufacturer and installed in 1987, Dill added.

It was discovered during the district's investigation that the tables' manufacturer, Rol-Fol Table Inc., had gone out of business.

According to director of maintenance Alan Ursery's records, three work orders were submitted in the past five years on the tables at the Early Childhood Center.

Ursery's staff was able to complete repairs without the need to obtain specialty parts from the manufacturer. The repairs included universal items, such as wheels.

The empty frame of a wall-mounted cafeteria table is seen at O'Neal Elementary School in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The table was removed following the death of a student Feb. 1 at the Early Childhood Center. Brian Rosener ~ Daily American Republic

The same tables were also used in the old Kinyon School, and when the district sold the building, there was a stockpile of parts from those tables.

Since the removal of the tables from the Early Childhood multipurpose room, the empty areas have been filled with quarter-inch plywood frame mounted into the wall. Banners featuring students, staff and parents will hang from those areas.

The room has also received a different coat of paint color for a new look and feel when it reopens.

"We don't want (the room) to look like it did before," Dill said.

Students are eating lunch in their classrooms and the multipurpose room is not being used at this time.

Dill added he expects the room to reopen in about two weeks, but will also factor in the emotional well-being of everyone involved.

"Ultimately, it will take as long as it takes," he said.

Once students transition back to the multipurpose room, Dill said free-standing tables will be used for the students' remainder of time in the building, ahead of the completion of the new Early Childhood Center.

Grief counseling services are available to students, parents, teachers and anyone else who needs assistance.

"When there is an accident, there is a tremendous amount of guilt about what should have been done or could have been done differently," he said. "If anyone thought there was any issue, it would have been reported, but it still keeps you up at night."

O'Neal Elementary

Since the accident, the wall-mounted tables were removed from an older portion of O'Neal Elementary School, which is no longer used as a cafeteria, the same weekend.

The removed wall-mounted tables were installed in the D Building of O'Neal in 1987.

Since the tables were not being used as part of O'Neal's regular routine and no longer replaceable if they were identified as out of operational order, the logical decision was to remove them, according to Dill.

Wall-mounted tables are still in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Safe Room of O'Neal, which were installed in 2009, but now feature an extra layer of security, as do the tables in the other three elementary schools in the district.

Chains have been placed across the tables. When the tables are in use, the chains are strung across the wall so they are not dangling to create another problem.