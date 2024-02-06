Flu makes early appearance, COVID cases low in Cape Girardeau County

In her communicable disease report Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, staff epidemiologist and project coordinator Autumn Grim said the health agency "has seen a couple of cases of flu," adding "it is uncommon to see (flu) so early."

In remarks to the five-member panel, Grim referenced flu cases already seen in Australia.

"It's been pretty bad there," she said, with data showing the country is nearly at the end of its worst flu season in five years, according to Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care.

According to an NBC News report, with flu surging in Australia for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020, the U.S. is sometimes the recipient of health trends seen earlier in the Southern Hemisphere.

COVID-19

On July 14, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel classified Cape Girardeau County as "high risk" for COVID-19 after noting a jump in reported cases from 266 in May to 573 in June, a jump of 115%.