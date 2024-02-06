All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 29, 2022

Flu makes early appearance, COVID cases low in Cape Girardeau County

In her communicable disease report Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, staff epidemiologist and project coordinator Autumn Grim said the health agency "has seen a couple of cases of flu," adding "it is uncommon to see (flu) so early."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees meet with top department staff Tuesday for its monthly meeting at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Deputy PHC director Autumn Grim told the board a "couple of cases" of flu already have been seen in the county.
Members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees meet with top department staff Tuesday for its monthly meeting at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Deputy PHC director Autumn Grim told the board a "couple of cases" of flu already have been seen in the county.Jeff Long

In her communicable disease report Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, staff epidemiologist and project coordinator Autumn Grim said the health agency "has seen a couple of cases of flu," adding "it is uncommon to see (flu) so early."

In remarks to the five-member panel, Grim referenced flu cases already seen in Australia.

"It's been pretty bad there," she said, with data showing the country is nearly at the end of its worst flu season in five years, according to Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care.

According to an NBC News report, with flu surging in Australia for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020, the U.S. is sometimes the recipient of health trends seen earlier in the Southern Hemisphere.

COVID-19

On July 14, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel classified Cape Girardeau County as "high risk" for COVID-19 after noting a jump in reported cases from 266 in May to 573 in June, a jump of 115%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

What a difference a couple of months can make.

In the most recent CDC report — available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html — Cape Girardeau County is listed as "low risk" for COVID, a status shared regionally with Bollinger and Stoddard counties.

Classified as "medium" risk are Perry and Scott counties.

The latest COVID information for Cape Girardeau County — available at www.capecountyhealth.com/covid19-information.php — shows 87 reported cases in the week of Sept. 15, with 109.4 cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period.

Other

  • Environmental specialist Amy Morris reported six restaurants have received approval for operation: Omakase, Bodacious Crab Legs, Kenny's Flippin Burgers, Hot Sauce Werks, Spectrum Record Lounge and the cafeteria remodel at Jefferson Elementary School. Morris further informed the board that Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn Center will have a soft open for its restaurant Saturday.
  • A total of 66 food stands operated during the Sept. 10 to 17 SEMO District Fair, with health department personnel making 168 visits during the week.
  • A public hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau, at which time citizens may be heard on the property tax rates proposed to be set by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy