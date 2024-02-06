Flu impact in Cape Girardeau County less than expected

Flu season has arrived but the impact on Cape Girardeau County has been muted to date, the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees was told Tuesday, Oct. 25.

"We did see a slight increase (in influenza) this month with only 10 cases reported to (the department), which is less than I would have expected by now," said Autumn Grim, the health department's epidemiologist and project coordinator, who makes monthly reports to the trustees on the status of communicable disease in the county.

"Flu has not hit us too hard just yet," she added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, "the southeast and southcentral areas of the U.S. (are) reporting the highest levels of (influenza) activity," with data up through the week of Oct. 15.

CDC said "ideally" flu vaccinations should be received by the end of October.