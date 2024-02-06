Flooding reported after heavy rains in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Storms that pummeled the Kansas City area with several inches of rain closed roads and led to water rescues, including two people who became trapped early Thursday by floodwaters that inundated their restaurant.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Bowman said widespread flooding was reported after 4 to 7 inches fell over a few hours starting late Wednesday in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri.

Kansas City fire chief Paul Berardi urged motorists in a tweet not to drive into high water, saying his department was responding to calls seeking assistance in areas of flash flooding.

In south Kansas City, Chris Darby and his business partner had scrambled to their Coach's Bar & Grill early Thursday to check for possible flooding and save paperwork when Indian Creek floodwaters inundated the restaurant, trapping them.