All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 28, 2017

Flooding reported after heavy rains in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Storms that pummeled the Kansas City area with several inches of rain closed roads and led to water rescues, including two people who became trapped early Thursday by floodwaters that inundated their restaurant. National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Bowman said widespread flooding was reported after 4 to 7 inches fell over a few hours starting late Wednesday in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Storms that pummeled the Kansas City area with several inches of rain closed roads and led to water rescues, including two people who became trapped early Thursday by floodwaters that inundated their restaurant.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Bowman said widespread flooding was reported after 4 to 7 inches fell over a few hours starting late Wednesday in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri.

Kansas City fire chief Paul Berardi urged motorists in a tweet not to drive into high water, saying his department was responding to calls seeking assistance in areas of flash flooding.

In south Kansas City, Chris Darby and his business partner had scrambled to their Coach's Bar & Grill early Thursday to check for possible flooding and save paperwork when Indian Creek floodwaters inundated the restaurant, trapping them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The two sought higher ground on the bar and later on equipment before ultimately being rescued by firefighters -- only after Darby said he began sending out goodbye texts to his family.

"It's the most scared I've ever been," Darby said by telephone while awaiting the rescue. "We regret the fire department has to risk lives to save us."

In Kansas, a stretch of Interstate 35 was closed Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation said stretches of Highways 2 and 23 in Johnson County and Highway 79 in Pike County are closed.

Several flood warnings also have been issued for rivers and streams downstream from the deluge.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy