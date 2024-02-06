Flooding prompts criticism of way Missouri River dams run

OMAHA, Neb. -- After this spring's massive flooding along the Missouri River, many want to blame the agency managing the river's dams for making the disaster worse, but it may not be that simple.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said much of the water that created the flooding came from rain and melting snow flowing into the river downstream of all the dams, and at the same time, massive amounts of water filled the reservoirs and some had to be released.

For instance, the National Weather Service estimates enough water poured into the reservoir behind Gavin's Point Dam on the South Dakota-Nebraska border during nine days in mid-March to totally fill the reservoir from empty more than twice.

But many people who live near the Missouri River believe the Corps isn't doing enough to prevent floods or is placing too much emphasis on other priorities, such as protecting endangered species and preserving barge traffic.

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Corps officials told him this week they treat all eight priorities for the river equally.

This photo by the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol shows flooding along the Missouri River onMarch 18 in rural Iowa north of Omaha, Nebraska. Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management via AP, file

"I was told, point-blank, 'Flood control is not our top priority. It is not. Period.' They were very firm on that point," Hawley said. "I said, 'You've got to be kidding me.'"

Corps officials say they work to balance all the priorities Congress approved when operating the dams, but no single priority outweighs all the others. Their operating model tries to maximize the benefit to several priorities when possible.

Hawley said Congress should consider "serious reform," such as deciding whether the Corps should be taken out of the Department of Defense and placed under direction of another agency, such as the Department of Transportation or the Department of the Interior.

The Corps manages the Missouri River's system of dams and locks and decides when and how much water is released from reservoirs into the river. The severe flooding this month in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri has renewed criticism of the Corps' management of the river.

Officials estimate the flooding caused more than $1 billion of damage to farms in Nebraska and Iowa, destroying stored crops and killing livestock. And the damage total will grow as floodwaters recede and other states assess conditions.

Environmental restoration employees deploy a containment boom from a boat on Offutt Air Force Base on March 18 in Nebraska, as a precautionary measure for possible fuel leaks in the flooded area. Delanie Stafford ~ U.S. Air Force via AP, file

Nearly 400 farmers, landowners and business operators sued the Corps after the historic 2011 floods -- and won. U.S. District Judge Nancy B. Firestone's ruling last year determined severe Missouri River flooding "was caused by and was the foreseeable result" of the agency's management practices.

R. Dan Boulware, the St. Joseph, Missouri-based attorney for the lawsuit's plaintiffs, said those management practices are still in place, contributing to the flooding this month. He said the Corps stores more water in six upper-Missouri River basins than it needs to, and has also modified structures such as dikes.

"The river itself is changed," Boulware said. "It spreads out and it doesn't flow like it used to flow. It's like a sluggish drain -- it backs up."

Corps officials declined to discuss the lawsuit because it is still ongoing, but they defended the way they handled this spring's flooding. John Remus oversees the dams, including Gavin's Point Dam, for the Corps.