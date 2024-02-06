Flooding in St. Louis to cause mail delays in Cape

Historic flooding in St. Louis may hinder mail delivery in Cape Girardeau, officials said Wednesday.
Parts of the St. Louis area received up to a foot of rain Monday and Tuesday, necessitating numerous water rescues from emergency responders.
According to Cape Girardeau post office information, the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by flooding. A release from the City of Cape Girardeau states the flooding could hinder municipal officials' mailing out utility bills and receiving payments.
Deadlines for bills do not shift because of mail delivery delays, the release said. Cape Girardeau does offer registration for automatic payment and customers to receive bills via email. Utility bills can also be paid online through the city's website.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.