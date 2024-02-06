Flooding in St. Louis to cause mail delays in Cape

According to Cape Girardeau post office information, the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by flooding. A release from the City of Cape Girardeau states the flooding could hinder municipal officials' mailing out utility bills and receiving payments.

Deadlines for bills do not shift because of mail delivery delays, the release said. Cape Girardeau does offer registration for automatic payment and customers to receive bills via email. Utility bills can also be paid online through the city's website.