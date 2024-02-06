Flooding closes Missouri roads and threatens to top levees

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ Heavy rain across Missouri has caused river levels to spike, shutting down roads and threatening some homes and businesses in low-lying areas.

The Missouri River and other waterways are already flooding in the stateï¿½s northwest and the Mississippi Riverï¿½s levels are rising fast, especially in the northeast of the state.

Parts of Missouri could get thunderstorms through today, which would add water to the river basins. But storms that might dump up to 2 inches of rain in parts of Wisconsin and Iowa could further swell rivers downstream and be of greater concern in Missouri, Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said Tuesday. He said the additional water would likely extend the duration of flooding, not worsen the crests.

ï¿½This is not an historic flood, at least not yet,ï¿½ Fuchs said.

That doesnï¿½t mean it isnï¿½t causing trouble. Nearly 70 Missouri roads are closed because of high water, mostly in northwestern Missouri. The closures include stretches of U.S. 24 and Highway 48.