Flooded routes 3, 146 in Illinois could reopen by weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation may be able to reopen parts of Illinois routes 3 and 146 by this weekend as floodwaters that have covered the roadways most of the month continue to recede.

Meanwhile, the Alexander County Highway Department was able to reopen Grapevine Trail between McClure and Tamms, Illinois, on Monday afternoon.

IDOT District 9 chief of operations Keith Miley said at the rate water is draining from the waterlogged county, crews could start clearing flood debris from parts of Route 3 and Route 146 as early as today or Thursday.

“The water is dropping an inch or two a day now that the floodgates are open,” Miley said. At that rate, he said it could be possible to open one lane of traffic on Route 3 between Route 146 and McClure and two of the four lanes of Route 146 between East Cape Girardeau and Route 3 by Friday or Saturday of this week. “I think that’s the best-case scenario,” he said.