NewsJanuary 14, 2020

Flood warning issued for area by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning Monday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; Thebes, Illinois; and New Madrid, Missouri. In Cape Girardeau, the river was recorded by the NWS at 36.5 feet Monday evening, surpassing the flood stage of 32 feet. ...

Southeast Missourian

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a flood warning Monday for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; Thebes, Illinois; and New Madrid, Missouri.

In Cape Girardeau, the river was recorded by the NWS at 36.5 feet Monday evening, surpassing the flood stage of 32 feet. The NWS forecast the river to continue rising to a crest near 38.5 feet by Wednesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage in the early hours of Jan. 20, according to the NWS’ observed and forecast river stages.

The flood warning for the river at Cape Girardeau is in effect until Jan. 20, and the NWS expects minor to moderate flooding over the next few days.

Both the Broadway and Themis Street floodgates in downtown Cape Girardeau are closed.

Local News
