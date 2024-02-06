Flesh Hound: an artist's permanent story

"I tattoo people. I answer phones. I pay bills. I clean toilets," said Renee Roark Gordon, owner and artist at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio.

Running a tattoo parlor isn't always glamorous, but it's what allowed Gordon to find herself.

"I've been an artist my whole life," Gordon said.

With a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University in interior design and a minor in architectural engineering, Gordon once hoped she could assist an architect; a way to make ends meet without denying her artistic roots.

There was never any question in Gordon's mind about where her passion was, but doubts arose when it came to an official degree.

When one of Gordon's friends posted a selfie, wearing a noodle strainer as a hat, Gordon later surprised him with an oil painting of the moment. Courtesy of Renee Roark Gordon

"I thought I was spending too much money on college to major in art," Gordon recalled.

Yet, an artist is precisely what Gordon became. Twenty-one years ago, Gordon strode into Flesh Hound, 716 Broadway, then under different ownership and a different title.

A year into her apprenticeship, Gordon bought the place.

At the time, it was a choice of buying out the business or becoming jobless. But as apprenticeships go, Gordon's tutelage under the former owner was not one she remembers for defining her.

Even without prompting or formal training, Gordon was oil painting by junior high school. The level of her work, however, did not transform until Gordon started taking classes from the mentor who would change her life.

Renee Roard Gordon painted this portrait of a terminally ill child and gifted it to the boy's family, allowing him to see it before he passed away. Gordon said she was told the child smiled when he saw the painting. Courtesy of Renee Roark Gordon

"A lady named Cleda Curtis out of Oran, Missouri," Gordon said. "She basically changed the entire direction of my life and my art. She took up my art by 100 levels and gave me the education and tools that I really needed. Without her, I don't think I would be where I am today."

Curtis, a private artist with a studio in Oran, was also commended by the prolific painter Don Sahli, whose paintings are now on display at the Crisp Museum.

"Good artists around here? They came from Cleda," Gordon said matter-of-factly. "She really had a huge influence in this area."

Gordon's brother-in-law happened to be Curtis's neighbor.

"Once I got to meet her, I realized that everybody knew Cleda," Gordon recalled. "She's just an amazing lady that has made all the difference in my life and I feel like she has never gotten the recognition that she deserves."

Gordon said she met Sahli when he first met Curtis. Sahli went on to hold a seminar at Gordon's studio.

"He also came out and did a painting of my barn," she added.