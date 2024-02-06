Five virus-related deaths reported in Stoddard County

Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Monday.
Five of the deaths came from Stoddard County, Missouri, and pushed the county’s death toll from the disease associated with coronavirus to 52. To date, 2,329 county residents have contracted the virus, while 2,114 have recovered.
The sixth death was in Union County, Illinois, the county’s 24th attributed to the virus. The county’s total number of cases is 1,286, while 774 county residents have recovered from the virus.
No other virus-related deaths were reported in the area.
Updated virus counts from Missouri counties as of Monday were:
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 266 total cases in Alexander County, with 206 recoveries and three deaths.
