All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 3, 2021

Five-vehicle crash closes northbound I-55 for three hours

A five-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of Interstate 55 shut down northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when traffic slowed in the area because of construction. A tractor-trailer struck the rear of a stopped vehicle, causing that vehicle to collide with three other passenger vehicles...

Southeast Missourian
A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau.
A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Aaron Palmer

A five-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of Interstate 55 shut down northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when traffic slowed in the area because of construction. A tractor-trailer struck the rear of a stopped vehicle, causing that vehicle to collide with three other passenger vehicles.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hann said the crash forced authorities to close the interstate's northbound lanes for about three hours.

"This crash blocked both lanes of the interstate at this location, and two of the vehicles that were struck had to have passengers extricated from the interior of the vehicle," he said in an email. "Occupants from four of the vehicles were transported with moderate to serious injuries. Officers diverted traffic for almost three hours while debris from the crash was removed from the roadway."

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol diverted traffic from the interstate south of the scene.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy