Five-vehicle crash closes northbound I-55 for three hours

A five-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of Interstate 55 shut down northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when traffic slowed in the area because of construction. A tractor-trailer struck the rear of a stopped vehicle, causing that vehicle to collide with three other passenger vehicles.
Hann said the crash forced authorities to close the interstate's northbound lanes for about three hours.
"This crash blocked both lanes of the interstate at this location, and two of the vehicles that were struck had to have passengers extricated from the interior of the vehicle," he said in an email. "Occupants from four of the vehicles were transported with moderate to serious injuries. Officers diverted traffic for almost three hours while debris from the crash was removed from the roadway."
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol diverted traffic from the interstate south of the scene.
