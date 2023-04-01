Five run for Jackson school board

A quintet of candidates hopes to fill three, three-year terms on the Jackson Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, election.
The ballot will have the hopefuls listed in the following order:
The Southeast Missourian put a series of questions to those competing for votes in the more than 5,600-student district, according to the most recent statistical data available online from Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Pylate: I am in support of both. There is a list of budget cuts proposed if they fail. If Prop. I goes down, this will hurt Jackson's chances of hiring and retaining good teachers.
Warren: A strong school district requires well-maintained and safe buildings, the latest technology, retaining talented certified teachers and staff with competitive salaries and benefits and safe transportation. As there has not been a district tax increase in 17 years, it is time to step up and secure our valuable asset, our school system. I do support both ballot issues as a crucial investment in our schools and community. Their failure to pass will only cause us to "play catch up" on salaries and facilities for years to come.
Farrow: I do not like additional taxes. I support Jackson R2, so I supported adding the measures to the ballot and will vote to approve both -- both as a taxpayer and patron of the district. The cost of excellence is not cheap, and as long as I can, I will continue to support my district in every way possible. If Props. I and N fail, I would propose the district continue to offer strong educational programs as a first priority. Transportation, extracurricular activities and building reviews would have to be part of the process.
Thomas: We truly need both propositions to pass to provide the classroom space to accommodate our rapidly growing student population and to retain and/or acquire our quality teachers, Passage is a necessary investment in our students' future as well as our community's future. If one or both propositions fail, we'll pay the price with overcrowded classrooms; the classroom student/teacher ratio will be dramatically increased with potentially fewer teachers through attrition and perhaps the inability to attract new and experienced instructional staff with competitive salaries and classroom ratios.
Lilley: Competitive teacher pay is critical to our success. Studies have shown teachers are one of the most school-based factors related to student success. The propositions address district needs and discretionary items. Discretionary spending should wait. If the propositions fail, the district will have to economize just like Jackson families would.
Pylate: The reason I am running is to provide that oversight. Oversight will not prevent losing in a lawsuit, but I want to make sure the district is being a good steward of money with which we are entrusted.
Warren: As presented in a recent Board of Education meeting, the current administration has become proactive by acquiring third-party auditors to provide financial oversight. It will be my responsibility on the board to ask questions, do the research and become informed about finances. I intend to do that.
Farrow: Although the legal trouble is not actually a recent issue, current and future school board members need to continue being vigilant. Part of the process is a thorough review of any construction process as well as continuing education for each board member related to finances.
Thomas: The Board is working with a new superintendent who communicates openly and provides solid financial leadership going forward. A strong focus on communication and teamwork with the administration and board is critical. We will have to be frugal with expenses we can control that will not impact the quality of instruction for students and teachers. Being connected to and advocating for the voice of our community as well as providing them with opportunities to be heard will be important.
Lilley: Additional government oversight should not be our default reaction to every problem. The solution is already in place. The school board is responsible for managing the district's budget and monitoring its performance. Jackson has a great certified qualified superintendent. The community needs a school board which will uphold their responsibilities.
Pylate: Continue to support school resource officers (SROs) in the buildings, implement door locks and put in place security measures where appropriate. We also need to take a hard look at how best to address the mental health needs of students.
Warren: School shootings are a nationwide tragedy. Protecting students and staff is of paramount concern. Constant security monitoring with guarded entrances, vigilant SRO presence, administrative communication, staff training and reviewing safety procedures must be ongoing. The school board must insist these be done.
Farrow: Jackson R2 has to continue to make safety a high priority. Part of that is encouraging students and staff to say something if they see something. Mental health is an ongoing crisis in this country; our area is not immune. We must continue to work with our local police department, utilizing our SROs and encouraging crisis training of our staff members.
Thomas: I have had police experience in my past and feel we do have a strong surveillance and safety program in all of our district instructional buildings. Our SROs are excellent and provide a great service for students and staff. We also have excellent support and communication with Jackson police. We might revisit a past proposal of mine asking retired law enforcement and/or ex-military to volunteer for additional security oversight during student arrival and dismissal times.
Lilley: Our top priority must be to protect our kids in a dangerous world. Studies show gun-free zones attract killers. The Nashville killer carefully selected the least secure school. We need to secure our facilities and arm competent school staff volunteers to deter — and immediately stop — an active threat.
Pylate: I have 18 years as a financial professional. I have two daughters in Jackson R2 and my wife is a counselor at the Junior High. My wife and I are both Jackson graduates. I have a vested interest in maintaining our strong school district.
Warren: I bring 40-plus years of teaching experience and perspective to the Board of Education. I will always support students, staff, teachers and parents and the important work they do to create a positive learning environment for all students.
Farrow: Every decision I've made and will make while a member of the school board starts with the question, "What's best for the students, families and teachers of Jackson R2?" It is not always the easiest or most popular answer that best suits the question. As a board member, I will continue to dig and do my best to make Jackson R2 the best district it can be.
Thomas: I've been associated with Jackson R2 since 1972 as an educator and coach until my 2005 retirement. I've been a school board member since 2008, and working to become a master board member through the Missouri School Boards Association. My dedication with generations of relationships is my foundation of experience and commitment.
Lilley: I am highly qualified, a veteran, hold a doctorate in education and a small-business owner. I vote based on traditional values: God, family, country. My experience directly relates to critical school board responsibilities as a primary adviser in a large organization on how to best use learning resources, strategic planning and writing and implementing common sense policies.
NOTE: Because of the size of the candidate field and number of questions, the candidates were asked to adhere to a word limit. Their cooperation is appreciated.
