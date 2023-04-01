Five run for Jackson school board

Lilley: Competitive teacher pay is critical to our success. Studies have shown teachers are one of the most school-based factors related to student success. The propositions address district needs and discretionary items. Discretionary spending should wait. If the propositions fail, the district will have to economize just like Jackson families would.

The recent legal trouble the district has faced requiring a large settlement may suggest greater oversight is needed by the Board of Education. How do you see the school board providing such oversight going forward, particularly in regard to finances?

Pylate: The reason I am running is to provide that oversight. Oversight will not prevent losing in a lawsuit, but I want to make sure the district is being a good steward of money with which we are entrusted.

Warren: As presented in a recent Board of Education meeting, the current administration has become proactive by acquiring third-party auditors to provide financial oversight. It will be my responsibility on the board to ask questions, do the research and become informed about finances. I intend to do that.

Farrow: Although the legal trouble is not actually a recent issue, current and future school board members need to continue being vigilant. Part of the process is a thorough review of any construction process as well as continuing education for each board member related to finances.

Thomas: The Board is working with a new superintendent who communicates openly and provides solid financial leadership going forward. A strong focus on communication and teamwork with the administration and board is critical. We will have to be frugal with expenses we can control that will not impact the quality of instruction for students and teachers. Being connected to and advocating for the voice of our community as well as providing them with opportunities to be heard will be important.

Lilley: Additional government oversight should not be our default reaction to every problem. The solution is already in place. The school board is responsible for managing the district's budget and monitoring its performance. Jackson has a great certified qualified superintendent. The community needs a school board which will uphold their responsibilities.

Everyone hopes a school shooting will not happen in their backyard. Education Week website reports 13 school shootings this calendar year resulting in injuries or deaths. There have been 157 such incidents since 2018 and there were 51 school shootings with deaths/injuries in 2022, the most in a single year since Education Week began tracking the data in 2018. What should Jackson School District do going forward, in your opinion, in the face of these mass assaults, the most recent of which was Monday, March 27, in Nashville, Tennessee?

Pylate: Continue to support school resource officers (SROs) in the buildings, implement door locks and put in place security measures where appropriate. We also need to take a hard look at how best to address the mental health needs of students.

Warren: School shootings are a nationwide tragedy. Protecting students and staff is of paramount concern. Constant security monitoring with guarded entrances, vigilant SRO presence, administrative communication, staff training and reviewing safety procedures must be ongoing. The school board must insist these be done.

Farrow: Jackson R2 has to continue to make safety a high priority. Part of that is encouraging students and staff to say something if they see something. Mental health is an ongoing crisis in this country; our area is not immune. We must continue to work with our local police department, utilizing our SROs and encouraging crisis training of our staff members.

Thomas: I have had police experience in my past and feel we do have a strong surveillance and safety program in all of our district instructional buildings. Our SROs are excellent and provide a great service for students and staff. We also have excellent support and communication with Jackson police. We might revisit a past proposal of mine asking retired law enforcement and/or ex-military to volunteer for additional security oversight during student arrival and dismissal times.

Lilley: Our top priority must be to protect our kids in a dangerous world. Studies show gun-free zones attract killers. The Nashville killer carefully selected the least secure school. We need to secure our facilities and arm competent school staff volunteers to deter — and immediately stop — an active threat.

Why should someone vote for you and not another candidate?

Pylate: I have 18 years as a financial professional. I have two daughters in Jackson R2 and my wife is a counselor at the Junior High. My wife and I are both Jackson graduates. I have a vested interest in maintaining our strong school district.

Warren: I bring 40-plus years of teaching experience and perspective to the Board of Education. I will always support students, staff, teachers and parents and the important work they do to create a positive learning environment for all students.

Farrow: Every decision I've made and will make while a member of the school board starts with the question, "What's best for the students, families and teachers of Jackson R2?" It is not always the easiest or most popular answer that best suits the question. As a board member, I will continue to dig and do my best to make Jackson R2 the best district it can be.

Thomas: I've been associated with Jackson R2 since 1972 as an educator and coach until my 2005 retirement. I've been a school board member since 2008, and working to become a master board member through the Missouri School Boards Association. My dedication with generations of relationships is my foundation of experience and commitment.

Lilley: I am highly qualified, a veteran, hold a doctorate in education and a small-business owner. I vote based on traditional values: God, family, country. My experience directly relates to critical school board responsibilities as a primary adviser in a large organization on how to best use learning resources, strategic planning and writing and implementing common sense policies.

NOTE: Because of the size of the candidate field and number of questions, the candidates were asked to adhere to a word limit. Their cooperation is appreciated.