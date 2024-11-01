Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Numerous new businesses are coming to the West Park Mall according to City of Cape Girardeau sources. None of the tenants have a current footprint in the Cape Girardeau market and several have signed leases for at least a decade.

Parents will be ale to shop at a joint children's clothing store of Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh. Other new shops include a Michael’s craft store, PetSmart pet care and Ulta Beauty.

Each of the businesses will have an exterior entrance to alleviate costs and theft concerns.

In July, River City Centre, LLC representative Lucas Haley told the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Authority Board he estimated a spring 2025 opening for the stores.