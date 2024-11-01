Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Numerous new businesses are coming to the West Park Mall according to City of Cape Girardeau sources. None of the tenants have a current footprint in the Cape Girardeau market and several have signed leases for at least a decade.
Parents will be ale to shop at a joint children's clothing store of Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh. Other new shops include a Michael’s craft store, PetSmart pet care and Ulta Beauty.
Each of the businesses will have an exterior entrance to alleviate costs and theft concerns.
In July, River City Centre, LLC representative Lucas Haley told the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Authority Board he estimated a spring 2025 opening for the stores.
River City Centre, consisting of area real estate developers Haley, Michael Williams and Ben Ressel with support from Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley and Steve Holden, has spearheaded the plan. They acquired the 65-acre mall property for around $10 million in 2021.
The mall itself opened at 3049 William St. on March 5, 1981, and major redevelopment had not occurred there since the addition of a Barnes & Noble bookstore in 2006.
The Cape Girardeau City Council approved River City Centre’s $104 million mall renovation project in October 2023. They signed off on increment financing, Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District plans.