Cape Girardeau City Council members overwhelmingly supported most of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 2.

In a combination of final and initial action, the group endorsed River City Centre LLC's $104 million project to reconstruct the mall and develop several parcels around the 65-acre site's perimeter.

All of the votes were 5-1 in support of the measures, with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Shannon Truxel, Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Nathan Thomas voting for the measures and Tameka Randle opposing.

The group took final action on three incentives for the project, approving a tax increment financing plan, Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District.

They read for the first time ordinances regarding a comprehensive development agreement and a measure to allow for the issuance of industrial revenue bonds for the project. Contained in those measures is another incentive, a waiver for sales taxes on $3 million in construction materials. Developers had also asked the city to waive municipal fees associated with the project, but such a waiver is not part of the agreement.

The TIF plan will allow developers to recoup up to $18 million in sales and property taxes over a specified time. Though the developers had asked for TIF reimbursement for the entire site, council members at a previous meeting voted to exclude four out-parcels from such reimbursement. That move did not change the amount of the possible TIF incentive but will restrict where the developers can use the funds.

CID will allow developers to receive proceeds from a 1% sales tax and $2-per-square-foot-of-leasable-space annual assessment and use those funds for the redevelopment. TDD will impose a 1% sales tax within the property boundaries to provide redevelopment funds.

Together, the incentives would be worth about $48 million in today's dollars (excluding financing costs).

Randle said she opposed the "unprecedented" incentives package. She contended the "corporate welfare" incentives won't achieve the goals of growing the city's tax base and could "suffocate" other businesses. She also contended developers of future projects will "line up at the doors" to seek such incentives.