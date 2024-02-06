Five Cape County deaths attributed to coronavirus

Cape Girardeau County’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 grew by five Wednesday and Thursday.

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported one death Wednesday and four Thursday, by far the largest one-day death total from the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths increased the county’s virus death toll to 23.

Officials reported 40 new virus cases Thursday, on top of the 38 new cases reported Wednesday. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to 1,710. To date, 1,244 county residents have recovered from the virus. As of Thursday, there were 443 active cases involving county residents.

Also Thursday, the county’s Board of Health extended its face-covering order until Oct. 27.

“The decision to issue and extend the Face-Covering Order was not taken lightly. Multiple factors were considered including the positivity rate of testing, increasing regional hospitalization rates, increasing active cases in Cape County, and the condition of the Southeast Region,” a statement from the board said.