Scattered showers may have delayed the start of Sunday morning’s Fishing Rodeo at Elks Lake in Cape Girardeau, but by the time the skies cleared, fish were biting at nearly every line cast.

The inaugural free event, sponsored by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 and the Boys and Girls Club, drew more than 100 attendees to the lake at Elks Lodge 639.

Upon arrival, children were greeted with free raffle tickets for prizes including six bicycles, a scooter, fishing poles and sporting equipment.

Fishing was the main attraction at the rodeo, but a variety of non-aquatic activities were featured as well, including food, a petting zoo and a station where children could learn about gun safety and shoot BB guns at targets.

With poles and bait provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, many children took the opportunity to cast a line and hook a fish for the first time.

Jake Scheper helps his 3-year-old son Peyton take a fish off of a hook during the inaugural Fishing Rodeo, hosted Sunday by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 at Elks Lake in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Fraternal Order of Police vice president Bobby Newton was pleased the fishing rodeo drew locals out for fishing fun with the family.

“It’s been awesome. I was down there awhile ago, and some of the kids, every time they’d catch a fish, they’d go, ‘I’ve got a fish!’” Newton said. “They were just ecstatic that they were catching, and that’s what we want to see.”

While eyes of first-time fishers lit up at the bite of a bluegill, other young anglers kept their eyes fixed on their bobbers, awaiting bigger bites.