FISH Pantry weathers pandemic storm, reduced donations

Her story, though unusual, wasn’t extraordinary.

A single mother raising a teenage son. Another single mother with a teenage son comes to visit and asks to borrow her car to run errands. She never returned.

Two mouths to feed were now three.

Into the void — the FISH emergency food pantry. As the mother and two teens were leaving with their box of food, overheard joy and gratitude.

“Look boys! We can have breakfast!”

FISH Pantry board president Avon Crocker (right) and volunteer Amber Kuehn pose for a portrait at the pantry, 106 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Rick Fahr

Board president Avon Crocker recounted the tale, explaining such moments are why she has volunteered at the food pantry for decades.

FISH — Friends in His Service — Volunteers of Cape Girardeau began when churches in the city wanted to help feed those in need, Crocker said. Churches are still an important part of the organization. Just this week, First General Baptist Church filled the pantry’s shelves with a food donation. The church Crocker attends, Centenary United Methodist Church, often uses its “fifth Sunday” drives to collect food and funding for the pantry. But other organizations — such as AARP in Jackson and Panera Bread and Schnucks in Cape Girardeau — and individuals help in big ways, too.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual nationwide food drive sponsored by Boy Scouts of America isn’t happening. In years past, canned goods collected during the drive have stocked the pantry’s shelves for several months. Volunteer Amber Kuehn said the BSA drives have “really helped stretch our food budget.”

The pantry is an emergency food source for those who have lost their job, suffered through a fire or flood or experienced something that has put food out of reach.