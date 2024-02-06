FISH Pantry weathers pandemic storm, reduced donations

Her story, though unusual, wasn’t extraordinary.
A single mother raising a teenage son. Another single mother with a teenage son comes to visit and asks to borrow her car to run errands. She never returned.
Two mouths to feed were now three.
Into the void — the FISH emergency food pantry. As the mother and two teens were leaving with their box of food, overheard joy and gratitude.
“Look boys! We can have breakfast!”
Board president Avon Crocker recounted the tale, explaining such moments are why she has volunteered at the food pantry for decades.
FISH — Friends in His Service — Volunteers of Cape Girardeau began when churches in the city wanted to help feed those in need, Crocker said. Churches are still an important part of the organization. Just this week, First General Baptist Church filled the pantry’s shelves with a food donation. The church Crocker attends, Centenary United Methodist Church, often uses its “fifth Sunday” drives to collect food and funding for the pantry. But other organizations — such as AARP in Jackson and Panera Bread and Schnucks in Cape Girardeau — and individuals help in big ways, too.
This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual nationwide food drive sponsored by Boy Scouts of America isn’t happening. In years past, canned goods collected during the drive have stocked the pantry’s shelves for several months. Volunteer Amber Kuehn said the BSA drives have “really helped stretch our food budget.”
The pantry is an emergency food source for those who have lost their job, suffered through a fire or flood or experienced something that has put food out of reach.
Kuehn said the pantry serves several dozen people each week, typically more in the summer.
“May through August,” is a difficult time, she said, “because you have all those kids home from school. That’s when a lot of parents are needing help.”
Several dozen people volunteer at the pantry, stocking shelves, gathering food for those in need and staffing a call center, which is the first step those who wish to use the pantry must take. Crocker explained screeners verify eligibility and collect information for the organization’s records. From there, volunteers gather foods based on needs. The pantry’s shelves contain canned vegetables and fruits, rice, beans, canned meats, box dinners and, at times, fresh produce. Freezers contain ground beef, hot dogs, frozen bread and pastries and, thanks to a state Department of Conservation program, venison. Volunteers also create meal packs containing all the ingredients for a particular dish.
The pantry closed for three months this year because of the pandemic, but volunteers returned in the summer, and operations have ramped up since, with appropriate safety protocol in place.
Crocker said the pandemic thwarted many food drives and limited donations.
“With schools, churches and businesses closed or having limited hours, we lost the opportunity to have food drives as well as receive monetary donations,” she said. “Our wonderful donors don’t have as many opportunities to make donations so they are getting creative. Some have phoned food orders into grocery stores and had the groceries delivered to the FISH Pantry.”
Crocker said the work is rewarding.
“I like doing it because I know I am helping and because I have known people who needed help along the way,” he noted. “You know you are doing some good. That makes me feel good and makes me want to help someone else.”
Kuehn added the pantry is part of a network of local organizations offering food to those in need. A calendar shows the various times and days of the week the food pantries and banks and meal programs are available, with organizers ensuring they cover all days of the week. Kuehn also said the charitable groups work with each other to get food and other items to those who can most use them.
The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It is located at 106 S. Sprigg St. The telephone number is (573) 334-0207.
