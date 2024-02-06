It’s often taken for granted, Cape Girardeau firefighter Chris Miller said, that people can call emergency services for a structure fire and know that a fire engine will soon arrive to extinguish it. For many Americans, especially in more rural areas, that is not always the case. They largely rely on the services of volunteer firefighters.

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, two-thirds of firefighters nationwide are volunteers as of 2022. Miller is among them. Between shifts in Cape Girardeau, he helps respond to emergencies in the East County Fire Protection District.

It is one of 11 different fire districts covering portions of Cape Girardeau County, several of which rely entirely on volunteers to provide aid.

“You do the job mostly for your dedication and you want to help your neighbor, help other people. That’s where the basis of the fire department was started,” Miller’s East County captain David Goehman said.

Department volunteers come from varied backgrounds. Some have previous firefighting experience, others medical experience, and some are farmers from the area. All of them share the goal of protecting their communities from disaster.

“The life of a firefighter is not just the Hollywood movie of fighting a fire. It’s readying the truck. It’s driving the truck. It’s making sure everything is operating smoothly on a fire scene. It’s all about working together,” fire chief Michael Gentry of the Gordonville Fire Protection District said.

The quest for volunteers

Miller had been searching for a volunteer firefighting opportunity since he moved to Cape Girardeau in 2013. East County took him in with open arms.

“I had actually always wanted to be a firefighter since I was in kindergarten. I actually had my kindergarten birthday party at the fire station back home in Kansas City,” he said.

Miller previously volunteered for a fire department in Manhattan, Kansas. He started working at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department in 2017. He works 24-hour shifts, but that allows him to volunteer on the days he has off.

“Volunteerism is down and people are busier than ever, but I’m very thankful that I’m able to help the community this way,” he said. "But in today’s society, it really takes those being off work and available to meet the needs of the community.”

Goehman agreed that recruiting new volunteers is among the more difficult aspects of the position. Many volunteers are often busy with their day jobs or their families and don’t have time to regularly respond to emergencies.

The East County district currently has some 30 volunteers, including members of its junior firefighting program for youths ages 14 to 18. Firefighters visit the Nell Holcomb R-IV School District and Prodigy Leadership Academy within their district to teach students about fire safety and get them interested in becoming volunteers.

They also attend Procter & Gamble family days for recruitment, as that company’s Jackson plant is located within their district.

The Gordonville district faces a similar situation where recruitment and retention are priorities. Gentry said his district offers a fuel stipend, workers compensation, insurance coverage, aid to pay for training and certifications and gear in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association.

“We have about 20, 25 people out here at Gordonville. The volunteer fire service is definitely getting smaller with everybody having busy lives and everything else going on in the community,” he said. “… Most of your volunteer fire departments might get a little bit of a fuel stipend to help run calls but we’re not making a living off of this. That’s where it’s hard.”

Anyone living within the Gordonville district’s 77 square miles can sign up to volunteer, as can people living close to its borders. The same is true of most every volunteer firefighting district: anyone with a will to join, and who lives close enough, can volunteer.

Gentry joined the district his senior year of high school and has been volunteering for more than a dozen years. The Gordonville district had helped his grandfather with a barn fire and it inspired him to want to help his community. He has served as fire chief for the last three years, and in doing so has become part of a network that provides another boost of volunteer service.

Providing aid

Since there are 11 fire districts across Cape Girardeau County, 10 of which are located completely or chiefly within the county lines, they often send mutual aid to assist in emergencies. All the county’s fire chiefs meet monthly and they regularly send assistance to the scenes of emergencies in nearby districts.