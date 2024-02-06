Homeland Security Response Team for Southeast Missouri simulated searches for lost or missing persons in a training session on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Gathered at Cape Girardeau County Park, using topographical maps, GPS units and compasses, four teams walked across North Park toward four specific sets of GPS coordinates.

Awaiting them at each destination was a baseball-sized rock, painted orange with a number printed on it. Brad Dillow, battalion chief at Cape Girardeau Fire Department, had placed the rocks earlier that morning. The rocks represented a person lost in the woods.

"This is a basic day for them," Dillow said. "On other occasions we'll go out to some of the big forests in the area like Trail of Tears (State Park) where we have hundreds and hundreds of acres to search."

Dillow said one of the training objectives was to not only locate a lost individual, but also give them any medical attention needed, then get the person out of that area. The training focused on the team's GPS skills and grid search techniques.

Brad Dillow, battalion chief at Cape Giradeau Fire Department, tracks the digital signatures of members of a Homeland Security response team. Dillow was using a program called Active911 in conjunction with Google Earth to track the personnel. Danny Walter

"If someone was lost or injured, but they had a cellphone, we could ping the phone and get a GPS location and find them," Dillow said.

COVID-19 interrupted many training sessions, and Dillow said he's seen some regression in the team's skills and abilities.

"That few years of COVID hurt us," Dillow said. "We weren't able to get together and train. Now were trying to catch up and cover the basics."

Also, Dillow said, the last few years, the team roster has been regularly changing due to members retiring and new personnel coming in from each department. So on training days such as this, the older, more experienced members pass on their knowledge.

In the command vehicle, Dillow and two other team members were concentrating on another objective. They had computers set up with a program called Active911.