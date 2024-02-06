First Responders Day — Protection for Yuki, Dax

K-9s with Cape Girardeau Police Department and Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office will soon have a protective vest, thanks to a not-for-profit organization and the generosity of sponsors. A release from the police department states K-9 Yuki will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest through a not-for-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Leah Beale of Oklahoma City sponsored the vest, which will arrive in coming weeks. Bollinger County's K-9 Dax will also receive such a vest. Mary Jan Carson of Gates Mills, Ohio, sponsored his vest. The organization, established in 2009, provides such vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the country and has provided nearly 5,000 vests, valued at nearly $7 million. The custom-fitted vests weigh 4 to 5 pounds and meet federal certifications. For more information about the organization, visit www.vik9s.org.