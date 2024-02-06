All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 27, 2022

First Responders Day — Protection for Yuki, Dax

K-9s with Cape Girardeau Police Department and Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office will soon have a protective vest, thanks to a not-for-profit organization and the generosity of sponsors. ...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki.
Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki.Submitted
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

K-9s with Cape Girardeau Police Department and Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office will soon have a protective vest, thanks to a not-for-profit organization and the generosity of sponsors. A release from the police department states K-9 Yuki will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest through a not-for-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Leah Beale of Oklahoma City sponsored the vest, which will arrive in coming weeks. Bollinger County's K-9 Dax will also receive such a vest. Mary Jan Carson of Gates Mills, Ohio, sponsored his vest. The organization, established in 2009, provides such vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the country and has provided nearly 5,000 vests, valued at nearly $7 million. The custom-fitted vests weigh 4 to 5 pounds and meet federal certifications. For more information about the organization, visit www.vik9s.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy