From chemical spills, structural collapses, confined space rescue, dive recoveries, outdoor searches and more, the Region E Homeland Security Response Team is trained to respond to some of the worst conditions and disasters that could happen in Southeast Missouri.

Sean Mitchell, deputy chief of operations at Jackson Fire Department, recalled an incident in 2009 on Interstate 55 near Sikeston, Missouri, involving a tanker truck that had rolled. The team mitigated a leak from the tanker over a 10-hour span.

"I feel we were able to mitigate that leak and get the interstate back open faster than if we did not have a regional team," Mitchell said.

Components

Region E team covers 13 counties in the southeast part of the state. Jackson and Cape Girardeau fire departments, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Stoddard County (Missouri) Ambulance District are the main entities comprising the response team.

The team focuses on shoring and stabilizing buildings during a practice in July 2020. Courtesy Region E Homeland Security Response Team

The team started after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as a hazardous materials response crew and has evolved into the overall technical rescue team it is today, according to Brad Dillow, battalion chief at Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

"A lot of these agencies and departments within the 13 counties can handle almost any minor incident, but when it becomes very technical and in depth, you know, we might be looked at as a resource to call," he said.