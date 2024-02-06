First Responders Day — Cape Fire chief Morris earns high credential

Earning the credential was a voluntary task Morris has been working on since last spring, he said. The application process includes numerous essays, review of a candidate's resume and a comprehensive peer review. Applicants must also identify a possible professional development plan.

Morris said the designation will "open doors" for the department. The fire chief said the credential allows him to tap into a vast network of data and experienced professionals and can help him further improve CGFD.

He pointed to the possible eventual addition of ambulances as an undertaking that could be helped out by this designation. Currently, the City of Cape Girardeau contracts a private service to hande the ambulance services in the area.

Morris said he would like to put a plan together to prepare CGFD to take over those operations. Morris said he believes the eventual addition of ambulance services to the fire department would be "a good solution," but that there are still many unknowns. He said he believes the designation will give him better accces to fully prepare a plan.

The chief will also be looking into getting the entire department credentialed, which he said is around a three-year process.