NewsOctober 27, 2022

First Responders Day — Cape Fire chief Morris earns high credential

Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief Randy Morris Jr. recently was officially credentialed as a "Chief Fire Officer." The prestigious designation is only actively held by about 1,800 people worldwide. "I think it's nice to have it. I think it's something strategically for me and the department that's gonna help us," Morris said. "That's why I did it."...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief Randy Morris Jr., left, accepts a certificate of appreciation from Jim Bizzell, president of the Allen L. Oliver Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution, for the department's work in a July incident involving a near drowning. Morris recently received a professional credential held by fewer than 2,000 people in the world.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief Randy Morris Jr., left, accepts a certificate of appreciation from Jim Bizzell, president of the Allen L. Oliver Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution, for the department's work in a July incident involving a near drowning. Morris recently received a professional credential held by fewer than 2,000 people in the world.Rick Fahr

Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief Randy Morris Jr. recently was officially credentialed as a "Chief Fire Officer."

The prestigious designation is only actively held by about 1,800 people worldwide.

"I think it's nice to have it. I think it's something strategically for me and the department that's gonna help us," Morris said. "That's why I did it."

"We are proud of Chief Morris and the example he sets for our emergency staff," city manager Kenneth Haskin said in a news release.

The designation is bestowed by the Commission on Professional Credentialing, a network of individuals in academia, federal and local government and fire and emergency services.

Earning the credential was a voluntary task Morris has been working on since last spring, he said. The application process includes numerous essays, review of a candidate's resume and a comprehensive peer review. Applicants must also identify a possible professional development plan.

Morris said the designation will "open doors" for the department. The fire chief said the credential allows him to tap into a vast network of data and experienced professionals and can help him further improve CGFD.

He pointed to the possible eventual addition of ambulances as an undertaking that could be helped out by this designation. Currently, the City of Cape Girardeau contracts a private service to hande the ambulance services in the area.

Morris said he would like to put a plan together to prepare CGFD to take over those operations. Morris said he believes the eventual addition of ambulance services to the fire department would be "a good solution," but that there are still many unknowns. He said he believes the designation will give him better accces to fully prepare a plan.

The chief will also be looking into getting the entire department credentialed, which he said is around a three-year process.

