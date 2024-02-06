A career in law enforcement was not on Lawrence Atlas' agenda through the first 35 years of his life.

The current Cape Central Academy school resource officer (SRO) worked odd jobs in restaurants, factories and stores throughout his early adulthood when his father sat him down and discussed the importance of finding a long-term job to provide for a family in the future.

Atlas took a job at Lambert Airport in St. Louis loading cargo planes. Ultimately, the work wasn't for him.

"I had my two oldest kids at the time, and I was like, 'Yeah, I need to find a job,' because that job wasn't really fulfilling for me," Atlas said.

Atlas said his neighbor, former St. Louis Circuit Court judge Michael Calvin was integral in his decision to become a police officer.

"When I was in St. Louis, Judge Calvin — may he rest in peace — he asked me from 1999 all the way to 2000, 'Hey, why don't you get into law enforcement?' He asked me that like every month, once a month," Atlas said. "He stayed next door, and I just kept saying, 'Nah, no, no, no.' Eventually, in late 1999, I said, 'What the heck?' And I decided to get into law enforcement."

The road to Central Academy

Atlas began his 24-year law enforcement career in St. Louis before slowly migrating south through Ste. Genevieve, Fredericktown, Madison County, Perry County and Bollinger County. He spent time as the chief of police with Marquand Police Department and taught the anti-drug program at the school.

Eventually, he took a job with Bollinger County Sheriff's Office where he received SRO training. Atlas eventually became the SRO at Meadow Heights High School.

As time passed, Atlas was hired by the Scott City Police Department, where he spent seven years. Later in his tenure at SCPD, he became SRO at Scott City School, developing strong relationships with the students.

“One student in particular, this young man was just great, his name is Gavin Venable,” Atlas said. “We would talk football all day every day. I loved it.”

In 2022, Atlas was approached by a friend who told him Cape Girardeau Public Schools was looking for two SROs to work at Central Academy. Atlas discussed the opportunity with his wife, Michelle, and decided to accept.

“I didn't want to leave because of the kids,” he said. “I enjoyed the kids there, but I ended up leaving there and came here, and, man, it is spectacular. Josh Crowell, Dr. (Neil) Glass, who was here when I started, then Dr. (Howard) Benyon and Dr. (Brice) Beck, all those guys are just great.”

Atlas, overall, is satisfied with his position at Central Academy.

“There's no words to describe how happy I am here,” he said. “Working with these individuals here, if anything is going on or if I need a question answered or something like that, boom, they’re right there.”

Present day

One of the things Atlas enjoys most about his role at Central Academy is the opportunity to connect with local youth and help guide them in a positive direction. While there are negative instances, having to identify a student from time to time for the Cape Girardeau Police Department for example, Atlas’ overall experience has been positive.